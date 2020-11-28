Naidu wants Assembly session to be prolonged

Ahead of the winter session of the State Legislative Assembly from November 30, Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a virtual TDLP meeting on Saturday and insisted that the session should be held for at least 10 days to facilitate a serious discussion on key issues directly related to the welfare of the people of the State.

Addressing the party MLAs and MLCs, Mr. Naidu said problems abound the State. Incapable of addressing them, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had created new problems. These serious issues had to be discussed and solutions thrashed out in the Legislative Assembly and the Council. Being in the Opposition, it was the duty of the TDP to question the government on its failures, he said.

He said Mr. Jagan had failed in governance and had pushed the state into deep crisis. Due to inefficient handling of the cyclone, villages were marooned, crops in vast stretches were damaged and houses destroyed.

Mr. Naidu said natural disasters could not be stopped, but there were ways to minimise losses. In the TDP rule, the government worked relentlessly during such times through real time governance. After a scientific study of the problem, the government used to alert all the departments concerned and they worked in perfect coordination to mitigate the losses, he said.

The TDP president alleged total law and order breakdown in the State. He said the government was resorting to vindictive politics and people lived in fear of being targeted for no fault of theirs. He said the court of law itself had said that the rule of law was missing here.

Mr. Naidu accused the Chief Minister of formulating policies for his own selfish gains, be it sand policy or liquor policy. He said: “The 18-month misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy government is replete with failures and his policies are detrimental to the interests of the people.”