Naidu visiting State only to sling mud at govt.: Minister

GUNTUR

15 July 2021 00:01 IST

‘State won accolades for its measures to check pandemic’

I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Wednesday criticised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for trying to gain political mileage even while visiting his party leaders.

The Minister was reacting to Mr. Naidu’s statements during his visit to the city on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that Mr. Naidu was visiting the State only to sling mud at the government.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government had effectively tackled the COVID-19 situation in both the phases and stood second in the country in controlling the pandemic, the Minister said.

“Though the Union government, the Niti Aayog and the WHO have lauded the measures taken by the State, Mr. Naidu and his party members are unable to accept it. Right from establishing testing labs to increasing oxygen bed capacity, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has spared no efforts in checking the spread of the virus,” he said.

Stating that people wouldn’t have rejected Mr. Naidu had he kept his poll promises, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the TDP leader had given over 600 assurances to the people in the run-up to the 2014 elections and fulfilled hardly any of them.

However, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled over 97% of the promises in 20 months of coming to power.

He said that the Chief Minister had promised to provide 2.65 lakh jobs for the unemployed and listed it in the manifesto. As promised, in the first year itself 1.37 lakh jobs had been created through the Village and Ward Secretariats, he said, and questioned how many jobs had been given in the five-year TDP rule.