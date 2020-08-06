Naidu using every trick up his sleeve to stall development, alleges Botcha

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 August 2020 23:19 IST

‘Three capitals are aimed at ensuring a level playing field’

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of using all the tricks up his sleeve to stop the overall development of the State.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana also ridiculed Mr. Naidu’s statement that that YSRCP leaders were not willing to accept his challenge to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate on the capital issue.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the Central government, in an affidavit to the High Court, had clarified that the capital of a State is decided by the respective governments.

‘Promises fulfilled’

“The YSRCP was founded on the principles and ideals of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The party has fulfilled all the promises it made in the run-up to the elections. It is also committed to the development of all the regions of the State, and the three capitals are a step in that direction,” he said.

“A government should work for the development of all the districts and all the communities. But Mr. Naidu is batting only for one region and one community. Are people residing in other districts not a part of Andhra Pradesh?” he questioned.

“The TDP government did nothing for the development of the North Andhra region. When the YSRCP government wants to develop the region, the opposition party is putting spokes in its wheel,” the Minister said, and wondered why were the TDP leaders from the region silent when Mr. Naidu was opposing its development.

Referring to the allegations levelled by TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu that the YSRCP leaders had encroached upon lands in Visakhapatnam, the Minister said it was Mr. Naidu’s son who had encroached up the Daspalla lands during the TDP’s term.

“The three capitals are aimed at ensuing the overall development of the State. The YSRCP is committed to developing Amaravati as the Legislative capital and also help the farmers,” he said.