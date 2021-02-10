Naidu urges SEC to publish candidate list in Thamballapalle

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday wrote a letter to the State Election Commission (SEC), requesting it to publish the final list of the candidates for panchayat polls in Thamballapalle mandal in Chittoor district.
Mr. Naidu, in his letter, said that Thamballapalle Mandal MPDO Divakar Reddy was not publishing the final list of the candidates deliberately in violation of the election code of conduct. “The MPDO is favouring the ruling YSRCP. Thamballapalle SI Sahadevi has been threatening the candidates backed by the political parties other than the YSRCP to withdraw their nomination papers,” alleged Mr. Naidu.
The former Chief Minister accused Thamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanatha Reddy of manipulating the final list by threatening the candidates.
“Mr. Dwarakanath Reddy, brother of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, along with his relative Bhanu and personal assistant Hemanth Kumar, are involved in threatening the candidates with dire consequences if they do not withdraw their nominations,” alleged Naidu.
Given the circumstances, the TDP chief said, it was necessary to publish the final list of candidates so that they can go ahead with campaigns. He sought action against the officials who are not publishing the final list of candidates deliberately.
