Naidu urges CM Jagan to file a SLP in SC over 34% BC quota in local body polls

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to reinstate the 34 per cent quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in the local body polls and assured that the TDP would support such a move.

In a letter addressed to the CM ahead of the Budget Session, Mr. Naidu said as per the AP Panchayat Raj Act 1994, section 15, clause 2, BCs have been provided 34 per cent reservation in Sarpanch posts, 34 per cent in Mandal Parishads under section 152, Clause 1 (A), 34 per cent in ZPTCs under section 180, clause 1 (A).

Flays State for not contesting SC decision

“The provision of 34 per cent reservations to BCs has helped many BC leaders to achieve social and political advancement. Further, the Supreme Court has upheld the then State Government’s decision to have 60.55 per cent reservations for BCs in 2013-14. We condemn the decision of the State Government not to contest the decision of Supreme Court scrapping the 34 per cent reservation and going ahead with 24 per cent quota for BCs. We also oppose the move to take an unilateral decision without consulting the BC groups and opposition parties,” Mr. Naidu said.

Against this backdrop, “We urge the State Government to file a SLP immediately in the Supreme Court,’’ said Mr. Naidu.

Local body polls have been held in 1995-96, 2000-2001, 2005-2006 and 2013-14.