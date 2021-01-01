Naidu urges Governor to restore rule of law in State

In a letter, he highlights the attack allegedly led by ruling party MLA on the house of TDP leader

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to take steps for “restoration of democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights” in the State.

In a letter to the Governor, Mr. Naidu, while drawing his attention to the attacks on the house of TDP leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, said there was a need to instil confidence among the people on the rule of law.

“It is important to provide security to Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and his family while initiating steps to prevent such attacks in the future,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.

“Armed with swords and knives, Tadipatri MLA K. Pedda Reddy and his henchmen had barged into the house of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, a former MLA, and attacked his house. The attack was carried out in broad daylight when Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was out of station. The MLA led the attack and Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s assistant was injured in the incident. The police remained mute spectators. In spite of the availability of CCTV footage as evidence, the police, instead of bringing the attackers to book, framed charges against the victims,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

‘Instigating remarks’

He further objected to the “instigating remarks” of the MLA telecast in an electronic media channel. “A section of the police is actively abetting the attacks being carried out by the ruling party leaders,” Mr. Naidu charged in the letter.

“If an elected representative from the ruling party is abetting violence, one can imagine the law and order situation in the State,” he said, and added that such incidents would not have happened without the tacit support of the Chief Minister.