Naidu urges Governor to intervene, save life of MP

‘Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was subjected to custodial violence’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday appealed to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to intervene and save the life of Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who was shifted to the Guntur Sub-Jail by the CID allegedly in violation of the orders of the State High Court.

In a letter to the Governor, Mr. Naidu said that the MP’s wife and other family members were worried as they perceived a “grave danger” to his life from the YSRCP government.

‘Court orders defied’

“The MP sustained injuries while in CID custody. The court had ordered that he be sent for medical examination at the Ramesh Hospital in Guntur. But the police have defied the orders,” Mr. Naidu alleged in his letter.

The former Chief Minister said, “The CID police from Andhra Pradesh had illegally arrested Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju in Hyderabad on May 14 and brought him to the CID police station in Guntur, where he was allegedly subjected to custodial violence. The court has ordered for a medical report on the injuries sustained by Mr. Raju during police custody.”

As per the court orders, the police should get the MP examined at the Government General Hospital in Guntur and then at Ramesh Hospital, also in Guntur, Mr. Naidu said.

“This should be done in the presence of the ‘Y’ category security personnel provided by the Central government. The police did not take Mr. Raju to Ramesh Hospital for medical examination, and, instead, shifted him to the Guntur Sub-Jail. They shifted the MP through the back door at the GGH, without informing his family members and by evading the media,” Mr. Naidu told the Governor in his letter.

“There is a need for the Governor to intervene, as Mr. Raju has, time and again, been stating that he faces a threat to his life from the ruling dispensation in Andhra Pradesh, the State police, and the YSRCP leaders,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Raju’s wife Ramadevi too apprehended a threat to his life, he said, and added that the Central government had provided the MP ‘Y’ category security in 2020 considering the threat perceived from the ruling YSRCP.

“It is a sad day for democracy. An elected people’s representative, who was arrested in a foisted case, is being treated like a common criminal by the State only for raising his voice against the government’s misdeeds,” Mr. Naidu said in his letter.