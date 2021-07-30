Andhra Pradesh

Naidu urges DGP to provide protection to TDP leader

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote a letter to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, urging him to provide protection to TDP leader N. Ramakrishna Reddy.

In the letter, Mr. Naidu said that the former TDP MLA from Anaparthy had been steadfastly fighting against corruption in general and illegal mining in particular.

“As a result, the mining mafia has targeted him,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter. The TDP leader had even lodged a complaint in this regard to the East Godavari district Superintendent of Police, he said.

“I appeal to you to consider providing protection to Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and his family members in view of prevailing threat perception,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.


Jul 30, 2021

