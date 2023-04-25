ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu urges A.P. govt. to compensate rain-hit farmers

April 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The TDP national president writes to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 25 (Tuesday) wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, urging him to take the necessary steps to pay compensation to the farmers who have suffered losses due to untimely rains in the State.

Mr. Naidu wanted the government to pay ex gratia to the family members of a farmer who died in lightning strike. 

Mr. Naidu, in his letter, said that a series of natural disasters had hit the farmers hard. Untimely rains in north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in March resulted in a loss of agriculture and horticulture crops in about 2 lakh acres. Even before the farmers could recoup the losses, the State witnessed another spell of rain at a time when the crops were ready for harvest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy crops in Krishna and Guntur districts and the Godavari Delta were damaged. Thousands of tonnes of paddy that were put in the fields for drying were damaged. Chilli crops were damaged in Prakasam, Palnadu, and Guntur districts. Gales and thunderstorms took a toll on standing crops, Mr. Naidu pointed out.

The farmers who cultivated maize, banana and mango suffered losses. Seven died in lightning strikes in the State. The government should pay ex gratia to the brereaved families, he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US