Naidu urged to provide special incentives to hospitality sector in Srikakulam district

Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association Vizianagaram district president G. Srinivasa Rao on Saturday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure special incentives for the hospitality sector to enable hotels, resorts and function halls to come up in the vicinity of the international airport being constructed near Bhogapuram.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao met the two in Vijayawada and elaborated the opportunities for the hospitality sector in the district, adding that many hoteliers were unable to construct new hotels due to the skyrocketing land costs.

He said that the sanction of lands at an affordable cost, financial assistance, concession in electricity charges would encourage hoteliers to invest in the hospitality sector. Industry status and single window permission system would further boost the sector and in turn create economic activity in the district, he added.

