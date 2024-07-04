ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu urged to discuss unresolved issues of gazetted officers with Revanth Reddy

Published - July 04, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Vijayawada

Clear guidelines are needed for mutual transfers, deputations and foreign services, and the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana need to deliberate upon them during their July 6 meeting, says A.P. Gazetted Officers’ Joint Action Committee

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the A.P. Gazetted Officers’ Joint Action Committee have urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss with his Telangana counterpart A. Reventh Reddy certain critical unresolved issues stemming from bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet in Hyderabad to resolve pending issues on July 6.

In a statement on July 4 (Thursday), K.V. Krishnaiah from the JAC said continuation of mutual transfers, deputations and foreign services were some of the key issues.

“It is crucial to establish clear guidelines for mutual transfers, deputations and foreign services to facilitate smooth operations for employees and officers from both States,” he said.

He also appealed to Mr. Naidu to discuss appointment of a Special Officer to address issues concerning entities / organisations / societies listed under Schedules 9 and 10 of the A.P. State Reorganisation Act.

Resolution of registration problems related to house site allotments for employees of both States in the unified State and other assurances for Andhra Pradesh as per the Act were needed to be discussed, he said.

