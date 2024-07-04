GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu urged to discuss unresolved issues of gazetted officers with Revanth Reddy

Clear guidelines are needed for mutual transfers, deputations and foreign services, and the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana need to deliberate upon them during their July 6 meeting, says A.P. Gazetted Officers’ Joint Action Committee

Published - July 04, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the A.P. Gazetted Officers’ Joint Action Committee have urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss with his Telangana counterpart A. Reventh Reddy certain critical unresolved issues stemming from bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet in Hyderabad to resolve pending issues on July 6.

In a statement on July 4 (Thursday), K.V. Krishnaiah from the JAC said continuation of mutual transfers, deputations and foreign services were some of the key issues.

“It is crucial to establish clear guidelines for mutual transfers, deputations and foreign services to facilitate smooth operations for employees and officers from both States,” he said.

He also appealed to Mr. Naidu to discuss appointment of a Special Officer to address issues concerning entities / organisations / societies listed under Schedules 9 and 10 of the A.P. State Reorganisation Act.

Resolution of registration problems related to house site allotments for employees of both States in the unified State and other assurances for Andhra Pradesh as per the Act were needed to be discussed, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / public employees / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.