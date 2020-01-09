Naidu ups the ante, launches ‘save Amaravati’ movement

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “backstabbing” the farmers of Amaravati.

Mr. Naidu, accompanied by leaders of various political parties, launched a State-level movement under the banner of the Amaravati Parirakshna Samithi against the move to shift the capital from Amaravati.

Mr. Naidu walked along the streets seeking donations from the people for stepping up the movement, and mobilised ₹3.1 lakh.

Later, addressing a gathering at the Koneru Centre, Mr. Naidu ridiculed the idea of setting up three capitals at Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, and Amaravati.

“Deserting Amaravati is akin to killing the goose that lays golden eggs. Amaravati has the capability of creating wealth with the available land. The government need not spend anything on it, for it has has been designed so,” Mr. Naidu said.

‘Dream shattered’

On Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu said, “The port city has the potential to become the financial and technological hub of the State. My dream of exploring its potential has been shattered as it is being chosen as the administrative headquarters.”

The former Chief Minister appealed to the people to participate in the movement against shifting the capital.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and former Machilipatnam MLA K. Ravindra were present. s