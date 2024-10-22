Chandrababu Naidu unveils vision to make A.P. as India’s drone capital

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has laid out a visionary roadmap for Andhra Pradesh to become the drone capital of India. Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 in Mangalagiri on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) Mr. Naidu revealed ambitious plans to propel the State to the forefront of drone technology and innovation.

His key announcements included allocation of 300 acres for a dedicated drone hub at Orvakallu Industrial Node in Kurnool district and the launch of a programme to train 35,000 drone pilots to meet the rising demand for skilled personnel in this rapidly expanding industry.

The summit is jointly being held by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and AP Drones Corporation. It was inaugurated by Mr. Naidu and Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu.

During his address, the CM highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s consistent leadership in adopting cutting-edge technologies to solve real-world challenges. He emphasised that drones were set to play a transformative role in sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, healthcare, and urban planning.

Citing the recent use of drones during the Vijayawada floods, where they were deployed to deliver food and water to stranded residents, Mr. Naidu pointed out that drones had immense potential to revolutionise various sectors. “Drones can help solve traffic problems, improve agricultural productivity, and bring radical changes to healthcare delivery,” he said.

Reflecting on his leadership during India’s IT revolution in the 1990s, Mr. Naidu recalled how his efforts to establish Hyderabad as a tech hub with the launch of HiTech City through a public-private partnership (PPP) transformed the region. He credited his collaboration with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for deregulating the telecom sector, which paved the way for India’s mobile technology boom. He also mentioned how his vision attracted global tech giants like Microsoft to India, further cementing his legacy as a forward-thinking leader.

Lauds Modi’s leadership

The Chief Minister was effusive in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his dynamic leadership in promoting “Brand India” on the global stage. He expressed the confidence that under Mr. Modi’s leadership, India was on track to becoming the third-largest economy by 2047 and potentially the world’s leading economy with concerted efforts. Mr. Naidu credited initiatives like JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) and Ayushman Bharat for strengthening the country’s digital and healthcare infrastructure, aligning them with his own vision for Andhra Pradesh.

As part of his long-term vision for the State, Mr. Naidu declared that Andhra Pradesh would release a comprehensive drone policy within 15 days. This policy would create a business-friendly environment to attract drone manufacturers, innovators, and researchers to establish a global drone hub in the State, he said, and invited stakeholders to use Andhra Pradesh as a testing ground for drone-related pilot projects.

