Naidu undertakes aerial survey of Budameru drain’s embankment till it merges with Kolleru Lake

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 6 (Friday) conducted an aerial survey of the Budameru drain’s embankment areas, and examined the path its waters took before merging with the Kolleru Lake.

Mr. Naidu also surveyed the areas that were “illegally occupied” along the Budameru drain, and the ongoing works to fill the breaches.

The Chief Minister also examined the condition of the villages around the Kolleru Lake and the flow of water through the the Krishna river below the Prakasam Barrage. He also inspected the Hamsaladeevi area, where the Krishna merges with the sea.

Relief measures

During the teleconference with the Ministers and officials, Mr. Naidu directed that steps be taken to accelerate the process of cleaning the roads, colonies and affected houses in Vijayawada using fire engines.

Mr. Naidu enquired about the works pertaining to restoration of power supply and telephone signals, and supply of drinking water through tankers and essential items.

The officials informed Mr. Naidu that packing of food items had been completed, and they were being supplied to the victims.

The officials also informed him that two breaches in Budameru had been plugged. The third was being plugged with the help of the Army personnel, and the work was going on at a fast pace, they added.

