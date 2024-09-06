GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu undertakes aerial survey of Budameru drain’s embankment till it merges with Kolleru Lake

The Chief Minister also surveys the areas ‘illegally occupied’ along the drain, and the ongoing works to plug breaches it developed

Published - September 06, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducting an aerial survey of the Budameru drain on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducting an aerial survey of the Budameru drain on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 6 (Friday) conducted an aerial survey of the Budameru drain’s embankment areas, and examined the path its waters took before merging with the Kolleru Lake.

Mr. Naidu also surveyed the areas that were “illegally occupied” along the Budameru drain, and the ongoing works to fill the breaches.

The Chief Minister also examined the condition of the villages around the Kolleru Lake and the flow of water through the the Krishna river below the Prakasam Barrage. He also inspected the Hamsaladeevi area, where the Krishna merges with the sea.

Relief measures

During the teleconference with the Ministers and officials, Mr. Naidu directed that steps be taken to accelerate the process of cleaning the roads, colonies and affected houses in Vijayawada using fire engines.

Mr. Naidu enquired about the works pertaining to restoration of power supply and telephone signals, and supply of drinking water through tankers and essential items.

The officials informed Mr. Naidu that packing of food items had been completed, and they were being supplied to the victims.

The officials also informed him that two breaches in Budameru had been plugged. The third was being plugged with the help of the Army personnel, and the work was going on at a fast pace, they added.

Published - September 06, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains / flood / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.