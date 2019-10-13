Naidu unable to stomach defeat of Lokesh, alleges MLA

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu unable to stomach the defeat of his son Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri constituency and his party’s severe drubbing in the elections, was making baseless allegations to malign the YSR Congress Party government, alleged Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference along with party spokesman Koyya Prasada Reddy, he said that Mr. Naidu during his two-day visit to the city to review performance of his party in the elections had hit out at the ruling party claiming that progress had retarded after Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister.

The MLA alleged that Mr. Naidu had lost his mental balance due to failure of Mr. Lokesh to succeed him as his political heir and rising popularity of the YSRCP due to implementation of promises made in the election manifesto in a short span of time.

Mr. Amarnath said Mr. Reddy was credited with ushering in a new era by creating several government jobs, helping auto drivers, providing free education to all and launching Rythu Bharosa. He said Mr. Naidu had no logic in blaming the YSRCP for his failure to fulfil his promise to waive the loans taken by the farmers.

He should have made budgetary allocation had he been committed to keep his election promise, the MLA said and alleged that the State exchequer had been looted under various schemes during the five-year regime of the TDP post-bifurcation.

The YSRCP leader said Mr. Reddy’s successful stint as the Chief Minister would motivate his counterparts in other States to emulate him. He said the popularity of YSRCP was growing due to trend-setting decisions being taken by the party after forming the government.