‘Naidu unable to digest effective implementation of volunteers system’: P. Rajanna Dora

May 20, 2023 06:12 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora speaking at a function held to felicitate the volunteers in Parvatipuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P. Rajanna Dora on Friday said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was unable to digest the “effective functioning of the volunteer system” in the State.

Mr. Rajanna Dora said people were able to avail of all services in a hassle-free manner with the support of the volunteers.

Mr. Rajanna Dora, along with Parvatipuram legislator A. Joga Rao, felicitated 19 volunteers with the ‘Seva Vajra’ awards.

Palakonda MLA Viswasaraya Kalavati and district Collector Nishant Kumar were present.

