‘Naidu unable to digest effective implementation of volunteers system’: P. Rajanna Dora

May 20, 2023 06:12 am | Updated 06:12 am IST - PARVATIPURAM

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P. Rajanna Dora on Friday said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was unable to digest the “effective functioning of the volunteer system” in the State.

Mr. Rajanna Dora said people were able to avail of all services in a hassle-free manner with the support of the volunteers.

Mr. Rajanna Dora, along with Parvatipuram legislator A. Joga Rao, felicitated 19 volunteers with the ‘Seva Vajra’ awards.

Palakonda MLA Viswasaraya Kalavati and district Collector Nishant Kumar were present.