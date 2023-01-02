Naidu trying to shift blame for Guntur tragedy, says former Minister

January 02, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

Former Minister and YSR Congress Party MLA Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) criticised the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu that the latter was “playing havoc with the lives of people by mobilising them in large numbers for his publicity craze”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Monday, he said that the TDP resorted to politics of distributing gifts to the poor in the name of ‘Sankranti Kanuka’ and claimed the lives of three people in Guntur city on Sunday. He alleged that the TDP leaders who carried out publicity and took permission from the police for organising a meeting with 10,000 people had taken a U-turn after the tragedy.

The TDP leaders also announced that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had no connection with the tragedy and started blaming Vuyyuru Foundation. “Why did the TDP leaders issue 30,000 coupons to the people when they have taken permission from the police for organising a public meeting with 10,000 people? This itself shows Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s self-promotion activity and playing havoc with the lives of the people in the name of voluntary organisations,” he said.