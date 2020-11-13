‘Naidu trying to exploit Nandyal incident’

YSRCP Coastal Andhra Minorities wing president I.H Farooq alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was expressing fake sympathy towards minorities in the aftermath of the suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family from Nandyal in an attempt to win their support.
“The YSRCP is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the persons responsible for the deaths are brought to justice,” Mr. Farooq said.
Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Mr Farooq said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. He added that cases were also booked against police officials who were allegedly involved in the case. He said that justice will prevail after further investigation.
Coming down heavily on the TDP chief, former MLA S.A Rahman said that Mr. Naidu never did anything for the Muslim community in the State and claimed that the community had suffered a lot under TDP’s rule.
YSRCP leaders Ravi Reddy and Noor Basha were present at the press meet.
