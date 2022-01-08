Naidu trying to drive wedge among BC leaders: Minister

‘Welfare initiatives for BCs speak for themselves’

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday alleged that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was attempting to create a rift between backward classes in the State.

“The YSRCP will not fall for Mr. Naidu’s strategy of trying to create a rift among BC leaders of various parties in the State. The party does not wish to argue with any leaders from the backward classes on issues concerning their welfare, even if they are in opposition parties,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said at a press conference.

“The backward classes have received around ₹62,000 crore among the ₹1.7 lakh crore disbursed under various Direct Benefit Schemes. A majority of the 201 newly-formed welfare corporations are headed by BCs,” the Minister claimed.

“Our government’s strength is its welfare initiatives. The TDP is aiming to create a rift among the BC leaders in the State. The State government’s welfare measures and opportunities being offered to the BCs speak for themselves,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.

“Mr. Naidu has lost his hold on the BCs. During TDP rule, only one community held political power while the other sections were assigned the work of building the party. Now, the BCs are in power in every corner of the State at each level of governance,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.