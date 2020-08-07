Naidu trying to drive a wedge between regions: Chief Whip

Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy has accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of practising politics of hatred and trying to stall development.
Addressing the media at Rayachoti on Friday, Mr. Srikanth Reddy dubbed Mr. Naidu as a “self-centred and selfish leader,” who had always been known for dumping those who depended on him.
‘Crocodile tears’
Mr. Naidu never stood by the people. He only sided with the real estate businessmen, and hence was shedding crocodile tears over the capital issue, he alleged.
“People have woken up to the reality and will not listen to Mr. Naidu’s words,” he remarked.
Reiterating the State’s resolve to develop the three regions on an equal footing, Mr. Srikanth Reddy warned the Opposition leader not to create a rift among the regions by sitting in Hyderabad. Instead, provide constructive suggestions to the government, he said.
“This is not the Viceroy era, wherein you can misuse the media to tilt public opinion. This is the age of social media,” he quipped, citing the change of guard brought about by Mr. Naidu in the TDP and the government in the past.
