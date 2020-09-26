Naidu trying to drive a wedge between people, alleges Botcha

GUNTUR

26 September 2020 22:55 IST

‘Accept probe and come clean on Amaravati land scam’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to drive a wedge between people in the name of caste and religion for political gain, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana advised Mr. Naidu to not encourage agitations and instead opt for public mandate.

The State had witnessed the Chief Minister’s visit to Tirumala and his taking part in various religious activities with fervour, he said.

Capital issue

“Mr. Naidu is opposing the development of the North Andhra region. He is objecting to making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital. On the other hand, the Chief Minister is aiming at developing all the three regions equally,” the Minister said.

Challenging the TDP leader to explain the reasons behind opposing the decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital, the Minister alleged that during the TDP term, Mr. Naidu had ignored North Andhra.

Claiming that Visakhapatnam had witnessed development during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the Minister criticised the TDP leaders for spreading falsehood on the investments in the Port City.

Referring to the Amaravati land scam, the Minister asked the TDP leaders to stop going to the court seeking stay orders.

“Only those who are guilty fear the law, and they cannot escape the inevitable. I challenge the opposition leaders to come clean by accepting the investigations. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of the people. They will not fall for the cheap tricks of Mr. Naidu,” he said.