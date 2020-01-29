Naidu trying to block Council abolition Bill in Parliament: Minister

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other Opposition leaders were trying to block the process to abolish the Legisltive Council. The TDP president has asked his MPs to oppose the Bill in Parliament, he said.
Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Minister said that Mr. Naidu was politicising the abolition of Council. He was also opposing the State government plans to develop all regions in a comprehensive and equitable manner. The former Chief Minister has no concern for the backward regions in the State, the Minister alleged. He was opposing the Decentralisation and Development of all regions Bill which was passed in the Assembly. Mr. Naidu was instigating the people in the Amaravati region only to protect his benami lands, he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.