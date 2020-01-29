Naidu trying to block Council abolition Bill in Parliament: Minister

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other Opposition leaders were trying to block the process to abolish the Legisltive Council. The TDP president has asked his MPs to oppose the Bill in Parliament, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Minister said that Mr. Naidu was politicising the abolition of Council. He was also opposing the State government plans to develop all regions in a comprehensive and equitable manner. The former Chief Minister has no concern for the backward regions in the State, the Minister alleged. He was opposing the Decentralisation and Development of all regions Bill which was passed in the Assembly. Mr. Naidu was instigating the people in the Amaravati region only to protect his benami lands, he alleged.