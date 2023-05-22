Naidu treating the poor as ‘untouchables in Amaravati’, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

May 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Accusing TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of putting a spanner in the government’s decision of distributing house sites in the R5 Zone of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that it seems the former Chief Minister is treating the poor as ‘untouchables in the capital region.’

Addressing a public meeting after launching the construction work of Machilipatnam port on May 22 (Monday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would distribute house site pattas to the poor in the R-5 Zone of Amaravati on May 26.

The YSRCP government is giving equal priority to people’s welfare and development of all regions of the State, but Mr. Naidu was creating hurdles for the allotment of house sites to the poor, he said.

“The TDP president is creating legal hurdles, claiming that that the allotment of house sites to the poor would disturb the demography of Amaravati. He also mocked the decision saying that the sites proposed to be distributed are best suited for grave yard. It seems the TDP chief is treating the poor as untouchables,” said the Chief Minister.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of opposing the construction of the Machilipatnam port, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the former Chief Minister wanted the people to buy land in the Amaravati region at exorbitant prices. “During the TDP rule, 33,000 acres in 22 villages were notified in the name of the port project. The farmers were not allowed to sell their land. Mr. Naidu has evil designs that the people will invest in Amaravati if the port is not developed. He wants the people to flock to Amaravati for selfish ends,” the Chief Minister said, alleging that Mr. Naidu had betrayed the people of the State and watered down their ambitions.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the TDP president Mr. Naidu wanted the poor in the Amaravati region to leave. “He (Mr. Naidu) doesn’t want them to settle down in the capital region as he fears that his benamis will be deprived of the benefits,” the Chief Minister alleged.

“The government has distributed house site pattas to 30 lakh women and spent more than ₹3 lakh crore on various welfare schemes in the last four years. Be it village and ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), village clinics or family doctor programme, the changes are visible. Mr. Naidu, his foster son and their friendly media are jealous of the popularity of the YSRCP government,” said the Chief Minister.

A dig at Pawan Kalyan

Taking a dig at Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and a section of the media, the Chief Minister told the people, “The TDP is dependent on the foster son and the friendly media. I am depending on you and God.”

He said the government was fighting a ‘war with the evil forces’ and appealed to the people to become his soldiers and ensure the victory of the YSRCP in the next elections.