Naidu to visit Tirumala temple on December 1

November 29, 2023 06:13 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - TIRUMALA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Tirumala on a two-day visit, beginning November 30.

His visit assumes significance as it comes after being granted regular bail in the skill development scam case by the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the hearing of a plea by the State government challenging his bail in the Supreme Court being posted to December 11.

Me. Naidu is scheduled to land at Tirupati airport at 3.50 p.m. on November 30 (Thursday) and motor up to the temple town for the night stay.

He is scheduled to offer prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on December 1 (Friday) and fly back to Vijayawada the same afternoon.

