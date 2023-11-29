ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu to visit Tirumala temple on December 1

November 29, 2023 06:13 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Tirumala on a two-day visit, beginning November 30.

His visit assumes significance as it comes after being granted regular bail in the skill development scam case by the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the hearing of a plea by the State government challenging his bail in the Supreme Court being posted to December 11.

Me. Naidu is scheduled to land at Tirupati airport at 3.50 p.m. on November 30 (Thursday) and motor up to the temple town for the night stay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is scheduled to offer prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on December 1 (Friday) and fly back to Vijayawada the same afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US