HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu to visit Tirumala temple on December 1

November 29, 2023 06:13 am | Updated 06:13 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Tirumala on a two-day visit, beginning November 30.

His visit assumes significance as it comes after being granted regular bail in the skill development scam case by the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the hearing of a plea by the State government challenging his bail in the Supreme Court being posted to December 11.

Me. Naidu is scheduled to land at Tirupati airport at 3.50 p.m. on November 30 (Thursday) and motor up to the temple town for the night stay.

He is scheduled to offer prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on December 1 (Friday) and fly back to Vijayawada the same afternoon.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.