Naidu to visit Kurnool on April 28 as part of his ‘Prajagalam Yatra’

April 24, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the Kurnool district on April 28 (Sunday) as a part of the ‘Prajagalam Yatra’ election campaign.

TDP district president Thikka Reddy, party Zone-5 in-charge Beeda Ravichandra, and national general secretary Vaikuntham Prabhakar Chaudhary, among others, are overseeing the arrangements for his visit.

In the first leg of his campaign, Mr. Naidu visited the Yemmiganur and Aluru towns of the district and is expected to visit Kurnool, Kodumur, and Mantralayam as part of the second leg on the 28th. He is also scheduled to visit the Nandyala parliamentary constituency on the 29th.

