Naidu to tour flood-hit areas from today

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day tour in the flood-hit areas in the State, beginning November 23 (Tuesday).

Mr. Naidu presided over a strategy meeting with the TDP leaders on Monday in which political and other developments in the State were discussed and a plan was chalked out to reach out to the people.

The TDP leaders accused the YSRCP government of failing to take up rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas. Quoting the official figures, they said at least 34 persons had died in rain-related incidents and ten more were missing.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy washed his hands of relief measures by conducting an aerial survey. Huge loss of life, crops and property was caused in the absence of prior warnings and committed efforts by the government. The RTGS system was also not properly used to rescue people and farmers. The TDP will extend all possible support to the flood victims,” the TDP leaders said.

The TDP meeting resolved to do free registration of the poor beneficiaries’ houses within one month of coming to power. “These houses were distributed to the poor families free of cost since 1983. The government should not look at these houses along the commercial line. The poor beneficiaries need not pay for registration. Awareness should be created on this,” they said.