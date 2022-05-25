Naidu to take out bike rally to Mahanadu venue

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take part in a motorcycle rally from Vijayawada to the venue of the party ‘Mahanadu 2022’ in Ongole on Thursday.

The TDP chief will hold the party politburo meeting in Ongole on Thursday ahead of the two-day Mahanadu conclave to be held there on May 27 and 28.

Announcing this at a press conference in Ongole, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said that on May 27, Mahanadu will hold the TDP representatives’ meeting. On the second day on May 28, there would be a massive public meeting with three lakh people. The party founder NTR’s centenary celebrations would be inaugurated. Thousands would take part in NTR Trust blood donation camp, he said.