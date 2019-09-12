Naidu to take Atmakurucampaign to next level

A day after the police prevented him from proceeding to Atmakuru village in the faction-hit Palnadu region of Guntur district , TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the alleged victims of political violence over the phone on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu assured them that he would visit their village on September 18. “The TDP will stand by you. Be assured and don’t panic,” he said.

The former Chief Minister decided to take the agitation to a higher plane by highlighting the issue at the national level. Interacting with party leaders, he said a delegation would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and lodge a complaint on the State government’s “abuse of official machinery and atrocities against Dalits and women in the State.”

Complaints should be lodged with the Human Rights Commission, the SC/ ST Commission and thr Mahila Commission on attacks on TDP sympathisers at Atmakuru, Pinnelli and other villages. A memorandum would also be submitted to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, he said.

As many as 7,165 TDP leaders took part in the Statewide protests organised on September 11. Of this, 1,780 party workers and leaders were arrested. The police booked bind-over cases against 32 leaders, while 75 were kept under “house arrest.”

A party delegation would submit a memorandum to the DGP along with copies of two booklets brought out by the TDP on the State government, he said.

Interacts with “victims”

Mr. Naidu, speaking to former Sarpanch Yesobu and others, enquired about their safety in their village. He asked them whether they were staying in their own houses or at some other place. He wanted to know whether the victims could go to their agricultural fields to which they said they were cleaning their houses.

Later, Mr. Naidu told senior party leaders that efforts should be made to ensure the reverberations of the ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ campaign are felt across the State.

Party State president Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao, MPs K. Rammohan Naidu, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), Ravindra Kumar, TDLP deputy leaders K. Atchannaidu, Ramanaidu, MLAs Maddali Giri, Gadde Ramamohan, and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, were among those present.