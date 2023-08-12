ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu to release ‘Vision 2047’ document in Visakhapatnam on August 15

August 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu will also take part in a walk on the Beach Road, say party leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on August 15 and release the ‘Vision 2047’ document on the occasion of Independence Day.

Prior to it, he will take part in a walk from NTR statue to The Park Hotel junction on the Beach Road.

Mr. Naidu’s tour schedule was discussed at a coordination committee meeting held at the TDP office here on August 12 (Saturday).

MLAs P.G.V.R. Naidu and V. Ramakrishna Babu, former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, V. Anitha, and N. Chinarajappa were among others who attended the meeting.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who is also Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president, said that Mr. Naidu would release the ‘Vision 2047’ document at a programme being planned at MGM Park.

The document would be on the lines of ‘Vision 2020’ released by the TDP during its regime two decades ago, he said.

A number of youth were expected to take part in the programme, where Mr. Naidu would give a PowerPoint presentation about the document, he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy hailed Mr. Naidu’s ‘Vision 2020’, and said that its positive impact was clearly visible in Hyderabad.

TDP corporators and constituency in-charges were present.

