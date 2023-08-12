HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu to release ‘Vision 2047’ document in Visakhapatnam on August 15

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu will also take part in a walk on the Beach Road, say party leaders

August 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on August 15 and release the ‘Vision 2047’ document on the occasion of Independence Day.

Prior to it, he will take part in a walk from NTR statue to The Park Hotel junction on the Beach Road.

Mr. Naidu’s tour schedule was discussed at a coordination committee meeting held at the TDP office here on August 12 (Saturday).

MLAs P.G.V.R. Naidu and V. Ramakrishna Babu, former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, V. Anitha, and N. Chinarajappa were among others who attended the meeting.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who is also Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president, said that Mr. Naidu would release the ‘Vision 2047’ document at a programme being planned at MGM Park.

The document would be on the lines of ‘Vision 2020’ released by the TDP during its regime two decades ago, he said.

A number of youth were expected to take part in the programme, where Mr. Naidu would give a PowerPoint presentation about the document, he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy hailed Mr. Naidu’s ‘Vision 2020’, and said that its positive impact was clearly visible in Hyderabad.

TDP corporators and constituency in-charges were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.