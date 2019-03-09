Naidu to KCR: tie up with Jagan instead of conspiring against us

Taking strong objection to the alleged interference of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in the affairs of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the time had come for people to choose between the TDP and Mr. KCR. He said he would welcome the Telangana CM to forge an alliance or work with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) instead of adopting backdoor methods to weaken the TDP.

Mr. KCR could then implement his agenda and spend as he likes on conspiracies such as the data theft jointly scripted by him and the BJP and executed by YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Reddy had to do whatever Mr. KCR and the BJP would ask him to save himself in corruption cases.

Reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. KCR and Mr. Jagan would fail in their plan to convert A.P. into their fiefdom, Mr. Naidu told the media here that he would fight against the large-scale deletion of voters.

Mr. KCR himself had commented that there was no Opposition party in A.P. and he made his intention to do politics here clear, for which he even ‘tested the waters’ by sending his party leaders.

Mr. Naidu affirmed that the TRS, the BJP and the YSRCP had apparently colluded to stop the victory march of the TDP but he would not let their plan succeed and accused the Telangana government of cooperating with those who stole the data that belonged to the TDP.

‘Procedure violated’

He said the entire episode was directed by YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy and the Telangana police had violated the basic procedures. Andhra also was a State like Telangana and had its own police wing but would not behave in such an outrageous manner as the TRS did by misusing its authority as the ruling party, he added.