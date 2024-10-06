Naidu to grace ‘Amaravati Drone Summit-2024’ to be held on October 22-23

The Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation will organise a two-day national-level ‘Amaravati Drone Summit 2024’ on October 22 and 23.

Over 1,000 delegates, including drone manufacturers, researchers, students and speakers will participate in the event to be organised at C.K. Convention at Mangalagiri, said Principal Secretary (Investment and Infrastructure) S. Suresh Kumar.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investment Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and others will grace the event, said Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar.

At a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the A.P. Drone Corporation is organising the summit in association with the Civil Aviation Ministry, Drone Federation of India, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), among other organisations.

“About 40 drone exhibitors, 400 plus speakers, drone manufacturers, researchers, technical experts, startup companies and the students will speak on the use of drones for different purposes, upgradation of drone technology,” he explained, adding that a drone exhibition, slated to be the largest in the country, will be organised on the banks of River Krishna with about 5,000 drones of different types.

Representatives from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, various departments of State government, IISER Tirupati, IITs of Mumbai, Tirupati and Hyderabad and from several companies will also participate, Mr. Kumar said.

Debates on designing of drones, research and development, training in the operation of drones, use of drones for different applications and other topics will also be organised, he added.

Hackathon

Ahead of the event, Hackathon began on October 6 (Sunday) and interested persons can register free of cost. Entry for the summit and the show is free and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners, said Mr. Suresh Kumar and Mr. Dinesh Kumar, who released the logo and invitation for the national summit.

