Naidu to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi at NTR district Collectorate today

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he would take part in the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations at the NTR district Collectorate in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Mr. Naidu told the media on Friday that he would continue to monitor the ongoing flood relief works and repair works at the Budameru rivulet soon after performing the pooja.

“I wish that Gananatha who receives the first pooja will bring good luck to everyone,” Mr. Naisu posted on social media platform ‘X’.

Mr. Naidu said that the heavy rains and flash floods came at a time when the people were supposed to celebrate the Vinayaka Chavithi. He said that the government was making every effort to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims. “I wish that Vakratunda Maha Ganapati to see that no calamity befalls the people of the State in the coming days. Wishing to bless the State to overcome the hurdles... to progress.... Happy Vinayaka to the people of the State,” he posted on ‘X’.