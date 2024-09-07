GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi at NTR district Collectorate today

Published - September 07, 2024 08:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief  Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he would take part in the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations at the NTR district Collectorate in Vijayawada on Saturday. 

Mr. Naidu told the media on Friday that he would continue to monitor the ongoing flood relief works and repair works at the Budameru rivulet soon after performing the pooja.

“I wish that Gananatha who receives the first pooja will bring good luck to everyone,” Mr. Naisu posted on social media platform ‘X’.

Mr. Naidu said that the heavy rains and flash floods came at a time when the people were supposed to celebrate the Vinayaka Chavithi. He said that the government was making every effort to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims. “I wish that Vakratunda Maha Ganapati to see that no calamity befalls the people of the State in the coming days. Wishing to bless the State to overcome the hurdles... to progress.... Happy Vinayaka to the people of the State,” he posted on ‘X’.

Published - September 07, 2024 08:18 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.