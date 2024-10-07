ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu thanks Narendra Modi for his support to Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 07, 2024 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with TDP MPs and Union Ministers K. Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, TDPP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and A.P. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. In a message on the social media platform X, Mr. Naidu said he had a fruitful meeting with Mr. Modi, and thanked him for the approval given by the Union Cabinet for the revised cost estimates of the Polavaram project.

He also stated that he apprised Mr. Modi of the developments in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.). Mr. Naidu said he expressed his gratitude to the PM for his overall support to the State in matters related to fiscal stress being faced by it, and to the development of the capital city Amaravati.

