Naidu terms YSRCP rule ‘autocratic’

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the party cadre to fight against the autocratic rule of YSRCP and accused the ruling party of intimidating its opponents by implicating them in false cases and perpetrating physical attacks.

Addressing a party meeting here on Monday, Mr. Naidu said he had never seen such an oppressive regime and that the witch-hunting became so intense that cases, including on charges of committing atrocities on SCs and STs, were foisted again eight MLAs and four MLCs among hundreds of TDP leaders.

The suspicious death of Assembly former speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao proved that the YSRCP would go to any extent to achieve its goals.

Besides, the YSRCP made former Minister P. Balaraju to quit Jana Sena Party a day before it undertook the long march in Visakhapatnam on the sand issue.

While law and order was in jeopardy, the government’s ill-conceived policies made prospective entrepreneurs to invest in other States.

Overall, the State was going backward under the YSRC rule, he observed and called for a concerted effort to ward off the crisis.

Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, State president K. Kala Venkata Rao and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu were among those present.