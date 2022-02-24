Naidu terms Amaravati agitation as historic

‘YSRCP government’s lopsided policies have become a bane of the State’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has termed the farmers’ struggle for retaining Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh as historic.

Mr. Naidu lauded the farmers, the women and the youth for relentlessly continuing the agitation for Amaravati for the past 800 days.

“On its part, the TDP will continue to extend its total solidarity to the rightful cause,” Mr. Naidu said in a statement on Thursday.

‘Huge potential’

He further said that history would not forgive Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for stalling the Amaravati capital project, which had a huge potential to create wealth for the State.

“The YSRCP rulers have called the capital a burial ground, but are now mortgaging the lands in the region in the name of funds mobilisation,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The people, for the first time, are seeing a Chief Minister who is harbouring hatred and perpetrating vendetta against one particular region. With his adamant and arrogant policies, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is destroying the bright future of the State in every possible manner,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“The YSRCP government’s lopsided policies on the capital have become a curse for all sections of people,” Mr. Naidu alleged, and demanded that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy set aside the three-capital plan and announce Amaravati as the “one and only capital” of Andhra Pradesh.