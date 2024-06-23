Naidu tells MPs to mobilize as much funds as possible from the Centre

Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the MPs to strive to mobilise the required funds for Andhra Pradesh from the Central Government and to get infrastructure projects and various schemes, and insisted that development of the State should be their sole agenda.

“TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha now. They should make a concerted effort to get as much funds as possible,” he observed.

Addressing the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting at the TDP central office on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said the MPs should try to attract the country’s best companies, universities and hospitals, especially from among the Top 10 in those sectors, to set up their units / branches in Andhra Pradesh.

He told the MPs to do their best for the construction of the capital city Amaravati and the Polavaram project and for development on other fronts.

Further, Mr. Naidu advised the MPs to focus on augmenting the road infrastructure and construction of houses for the poor. Priority should be given to the completion of the Amaravati-Anantapur Express Highway, he added.

Union Ministers K. Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and several State Ministers participated.

TDPP leader

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu was elected the TDPP leader, MPs D. Prasada Rao (Chittoor) and Byreddy Sabari (Nandyal) were elected deputy floor leaders, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy treasurer and Ganti Harish as the whip.