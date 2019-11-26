Andhra Pradesh

Naidu tears into YSRCP government policies

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing party workers in Kadapa on Monday.

False cases filed against 640 TDP leaders, activists in State, he alleges

The YSRCP government has foisted false cases against as many as 640 TDP activists in the State, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged.

Addressing the party workers here on Monday, the TDP chief came down heavily on the policies being adopted by the YSRCP government terming them destructive. He arrived here on a three-day visit to the district.

The Leader of the Opposition alleged that the government was vindictive towards the TDP and it all began with the demolition of ‘Prajavedika.’

About various cases filed against the TDP leaders and activists, Mr. Naidu said a majority of them were registered under SC,ST Atrocities Act which were non-bailable. Mr. Naidu further said the benefits of the government schemes were not reaching those who were sympathetic towards the TDP.

Sand policy

Finding fault with the new sand policy, he pointed out that 35 lakh construction workers lost their livelihood after its introduction. “As many as 65 persons committed suicide and the government paid compensation to only five victims,” he alleged.

The TDP chief alleged: “Sand is being smuggled from Kadapa to Bengaluru by the YSRCP leaders.”

The Leader of the Opposition also criticised the government on its move on liquor sale. “In the name of implementing prohibition in phases, the government has increased taxes on liquor.”

Comments
