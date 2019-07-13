Naidu tears into budget, terms it ‘visionless’

Opposition Leader N. Chandrababu Naidu termed the State budget for the 2019-20 financial year as visionless.

“Neither does the budget have any direction in mind for future growth nor is it helpful for the poor. Development would come to a grinding halt with meagre allocations. There is no match between the YSRCP’s claims and its budgetary allocations,” Mr. Naidu said.

“No steps have been taken to create wealth and improve finances. The claims in the White Paper and the budget did not match. The Finance Minister gave different estimates on outstanding dues in the White Paper, budget speech and in his reply to a question in the Assembly,” Mr. Naidu said.

“It is unfortunate that the budget speech copy was also made into a YSRCP pamphlet. The YSRCP claims that 80% of the party’s manifesto would be implemented in a year. But, they also say that a few schemes would be implemented from next year. There have been no allocations towards unemployment allowance. There is a 30% cut in skill development. Injustice has been done to the youth. The government is not clear on the beneficiaries of Amma Vodi. Only 43 lakh mothers would be benefited though there are 78 lakh students as per government calculations,” the former CM said.

“The YSRCP has revealed its true colours with a huge cut in welfare schemes for the poor. While the TDP government paid ₹2 lakh for natural death under Chandranna Bima, the government brought it down to ₹1 lakh,” Mr. Naidu said.