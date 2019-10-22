Naidu talks tough, warns police

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the party activists to lodge complaints against the Sub-Inspectors concerned if cases were foisted against them. The party will take serious view and take action against such police officials when it returns to power, he has warned.

As part of his two-day tour, Mr. Naidu on Tuesday interacted with the party leaders against whom cases were filed and assured them of extending moral and legal support.

He alleged that TDP leaders Bendalam Ashok, Kuna Ravikumar, Kalamata Venkataramana and others were facing police cases while agitating on public issues.

Some of the local leaders told Mr. Naidu that their bills with regard to Neeru-Chettu, NREGA and other schemes were not cleared in spite of moving around the offices concerned.

The TDP chief said that it was a major concern for TDP leaders and other contractors with the non-clearance of the bills.

Mr. Naidu said the party would move the Supreme Court since the YSRCP government was violating its obligation by not clearing bills.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu directed the party leaders to gear up for local body elections and prove that TDP’s network at grassroots level remained intact. He said the party would take zilla parishad and municipal elections seriously.

Mr. Naidu, who interacted with partymen in 10 constituencies, expressed displeasure over the lack of coordination among the leaders during the 2019 general elections. He asked them to shun differences and work in tandem to strengthen the party.

Ex-Minister skips meet

Mr. Naidu asked them to highlight the people’s issues such as sand shortage, partly payment of amount under Rythu Bharosa and other issues.

Meanwhile, former Minister Gunda Appalasuryanarayana was conspicuous by his absence at the review meeting. He is said to be unhappy with the party high- command.

However, his wife and former Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi attended the review meeting.