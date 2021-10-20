Naidu takes ‘YSRCP attacks’ to Amit Shah’s notice

TDP president seeks Central security for party offices, leaders

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan against the “vandalism by the ruling YSRCP at the TDP’s head office and district units.”

Many party cadres were injured in the “mob attacks,” Mr. Naidu alleged in his complaint.

Mr. Naidu also requested Mr. Shah to deploy Central forces to ensure adequate security to the TDP offices and the cadre in the wake of “politically motivated attacks.”

He reportedly told the Union Minister that law and order had completely collapsed in the State.

Complaint to Governor

In a telephonic conversation with the Governor, Mr. Naidu complained that the YSRCP “gangs,” armed with sticks and rods, barged into the party’s central office at Mangalagiri and went on a rampage beating up the TDP activists and damaging furniture and window panes. They even attacked a media person and snatched his phone, he alleged.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh condemned the attacks, and accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of unleashing a reign of terror in the State.

“The YSRCP leaders are digging their own grave by resorting to such violence. The TDP will not be afraid of such oppressive forces and will continue its fight for justice,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“The rampaging mob has been mobilised by ruling party leader Lella Appi Reddy. The objective is to shake the morale of the Opposition cadres,” he alleged.

‘Fascist regime’

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu called the YSRCP rule as a “fascist regime fraught with lawlessness and mindless violence against those who tried to question its failures.”

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders have given a quiet burial to democracy,” he said.

The TDP leaders demanded the resignation of Director General of Police D. Goutam Sawang, owning moral responsibility for “his failure to ensure law and order in the State.”

“Though the TDP office in Mangalagiri is located at a stone’s throw from the DGP office, nobody responded to our complaint about the attack by the YSRCP,” they alleged.