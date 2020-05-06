Naidu takes up A.P. fishermen issue with Yediyurappa

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and urged him to reach out to the 300 A.P. fishermen who were stranded on the Malpe coast in Udupi district.

Later, in a tweet, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Yediyurappa responded positively and promised to offer the fishermen immediate help.

Mr. Yediyurappa further said that efforts were on to send the fishermen, who hail from Srikakulam district, back to their home State, Mr. Naidu tweeted.

Expresses solidarity

Besides speaking over the phone, Mr. Naidu also wrote a letter to Mr. Yediyurappa lauding the “tremendous efforts” the Government of Karnataka had been taking to check the COVID-19 spread. He also expressed his solidarity with the people of Karnataka in their fight against the disease.

Many Telugu people who migrated to other States were facing hardship due to the lockdown, Mr. Naidu said.

“In this backdrop, the families, relatives and well-wishers of the fishermen are deeply worried over their safety. On their behalf, I appeal to you to arrange for sending the stranded fishermen back home. If that is not possible, I request you to provide them shelter, food, water, medical aid and other essential commodities until the lockdown is lifted,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.