Naidu switches to poll mode

Vijayawada

10 January 2021 00:51 IST

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the party leaders and cadre must gear up for elections to the local bodies, the schedule of which has been released.

In a video conference, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the poll notification would be released on January 23 and the whole exercise would be completed by February 17. He alleged that a secular rule in the State came to an end when Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister and “unleashed a tyranny” against people of the State. There was no safety to anything, temples and temple properties were under attack, he said.

The incoherent behaviour of the Chief Minister was subjecting people of the State to miseries, he said, alleging that the 19-month rule of the YSR Congress Party was replete with atrocities against the Dalits and anarchy. People belonging to the Muslim community were at the receiving end of the autocratic rule of the YSRCP, he alleged, claiming that the TDP had been rescuing them wherever they were targeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Citing examples, he said when people belonging to the community were subjected to social boycott in Palnadu region, the TDP set up relief camps for them in Guntur. The party had also helped the victims whose houses were demolished in Nellore district besides reaching out to Abdul Salam's family in Nandyal, Abdul Sathar's family in Rajamahedravaram, the family of Mohammed Gous in Sattenapalli and Moujam Hanif in Guntur district.

The TDP had established the Waqf Board and had also constructed Haj Bhavans. In the TDP rule, equal importance was given to development of the grave yards for Hindus, Muslims and Christians. Central funds allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act were utilised to develop these places. But the YSRCP stalled these works after it came to power, he alleged.

He said the Jagan government’s decision to allot lands to the poor in Hindus’ graveyards was very unfortunate. He said the only way to teach the YSRCP a fitting lesson was to vote it out of power in the ensuing elections.

Mr. Naidu alleged the Chief Minister was a corrupt person and to deflect attention from his own self, he and his Ministers were trying to level charges against the TDP. He said people were closely watching the developments in the State and elections were the right platform for them to utilise their power and overthrow the autocratic rule of the YSRCP.