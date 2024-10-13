Naidu stresses the need to protect the sanctity of festivals

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has stated that he was delighted that Salakatla Brahmotsavam celebrations at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Dasara Mahotsavams at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam were successfully conducted and on a grand scale. He also stressed the need to protect the sanctity of the festivals.

In two separate posts on the social platform X on Sunday (October 13, 2024), Mr. Naidu commended the TTD for making special arrangements for the comfort and convenience of devotees.

“Tirumala observes around 450 festivals every year, but Brahmotsavam is the most significant. This year, about 6 lakh devotees sought Srivari Mulavirat darshan, while 15 lakh devotees attended the Vahana Seva. Anna Prasadam was served to 26 lakh devotees during the Brahmotsavam this year, as against 16 lakhs previously. Special digital arrangements were made, along with stunning illuminations, to enhance the accessibility and grandeur of the festival this year,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that the Dasara Mahotsavam at Kanaka Durga temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada was celebrated with grandeur this year, with arrangements in place for a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees. “Our festivals are more than just celebrations - they form an integral part of our rich cultural traditions and heritage. It is our responsibility to preserve the sanctity of these traditions while continuously improve (sic) facilities for devotees,” he added.

