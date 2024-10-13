GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu stresses the need to protect the sanctity of festivals

The grand-scale festival celebrations at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam raise concerns over the sanctity of the festivals

Updated - October 13, 2024 10:05 am IST - Vijayawada

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Salakatla Brahmotsavam celebrations at Tirumala Tirupati on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Salakatla Brahmotsavam celebrations at Tirumala Tirupati on Saturday (October 12, 2024). | Photo Credit: @ncbn/X

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has stated that he was delighted that Salakatla Brahmotsavam celebrations at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Dasara Mahotsavams at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam were successfully conducted and on a grand scale. He also stressed the need to protect the sanctity of the festivals.

In two separate posts on the social platform X on Sunday (October 13, 2024), Mr. Naidu commended the TTD for making special arrangements for the comfort and convenience of devotees.

“Tirumala observes around 450 festivals every year, but Brahmotsavam is the most significant. This year, about 6 lakh devotees sought Srivari Mulavirat darshan, while 15 lakh devotees attended the Vahana Seva. Anna Prasadam was served to 26 lakh devotees during the Brahmotsavam this year, as against 16 lakhs previously. Special digital arrangements were made, along with stunning illuminations, to enhance the accessibility and grandeur of the festival this year,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that the Dasara Mahotsavam at Kanaka Durga temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada was celebrated with grandeur this year, with arrangements in place for a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees. “Our festivals are more than just celebrations - they form an integral part of our rich cultural traditions and heritage. It is our responsibility to preserve the sanctity of these traditions while continuously improve (sic) facilities for devotees,” he added.

Published - October 13, 2024 10:02 am IST

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh / festivals / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.