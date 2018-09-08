Naidu: State a pioneerin interlinking of rivers

Expressing his resolve to link all major rivers from Vamsadhara to Penna as a lasting solution to the growing water crisis, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has pioneered the concept of interlinking of rivers by bringing water from the Godavari river to the Krishna through the Pattiseema project.

He took pride in the fact that the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has appreciated the idea behind Pattiseema and its completion in a record time.

The CM hoped that the Central government would clear the 2nd DPR of Polavaram following the latest field visit by a team of the Central Water Commission and asserted that the State would do its best to take the project forward even if the Centre plays spoilsport.

Grandiose plans

Participating in a short discussion on ‘interlinking of rivers in the State’ in the Assembly on Friday, Mr. Naidu said A.P. has 40 rivers, including the Godavari, Krishna, Vamsadhara, Nagavali and Penna, and 15 were inter-State. Of them, Godavari and Krishna were covered by tribunal awards.

He said the A.P. government was working on Mahanadi-Godavari, Godavari-Krishna (Inchampalli-Nagarjuna Sagar and Inchampalli-Pulichintala links), Krishna-Penna (Almatti-Penna and Srisailam-Proddutur and Nagarjuna Sagar-Somasila links) and Vamsadhara-Nagavali rivers and the Somasila grand anicut link.

Top priority has been accorded to the construction of the Polavaram project and the Mucchumarri, Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi and KC Canal projects in Rayalaseema. A.P. was negotiating with the Karnataka and Telangana governments for implementing the Gundrevula project in Kurnool district which would stabilise an ayacut of 2.65 lakh acres in Rayalaseema.

Eight out of the 16 peninsular river links were related to A.P. and a majority of them had issues with the neighbouring States, Mr. Naidu said, adding that interlinking was crucial for realising his dream of irrigating two crore acres of arable land and the Godavari and Krishna waters had to be tapped to the maximum extent.